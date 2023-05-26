Columbia man arrested for allegedly stealing gun, money, and debit card from vehicles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports a man has been arrested after allegedly stealing items from multiple vehicles.

Officers said Isaac Behtel is accused of smashing the front passenger windows of 2 vehicles on the 800 block of Pavillion Street. He allegedly stole a gun, a debit card, and money said detectives.

The bond for Bethel is set at $500K according to detectives. Officers explained how to safely lock your firearms by locking the firearm up, keeping the firearm out of sight, and always removing the firearm from your vehicle.

