Suspect arrested after stealing $40K worth of boneless chicken breasts, deputies say
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspect is now in custody for his involvement in stealing boneless chicken breasts worth about $40,000 from Pilgrim’s Pride, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the incident occurred on Tuesday, May 9.
The suspect 37-year-old Jeremy McFadden turned himself in to law enforcement on Friday, May 26.
He is currently being held at the Sumter County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.
