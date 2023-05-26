Suspect arrested after stealing $40K worth of boneless chicken breasts, deputies say

SUMTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspect is now in custody for his involvement in stealing boneless chicken breasts worth about $40,000 from Pilgrim’s Pride, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident occurred on Tuesday, May 9.

The suspect 37-year-old Jeremy McFadden turned himself in to law enforcement on Friday, May 26.

He is currently being held at the Sumter County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.