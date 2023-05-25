SkyView
Sumter manufacturing plant set to close

By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Caterpillar Inc. have announced plans to shut down one of two plants in Sumter in 2024.

A senior communications representative for the construction equipment manufacturer said the following about the closure:

In order to better position ourselves for future competitiveness, we plan to consolidate operations at our Sumter hydraulics facility into other existing facilities early next year. This impacts approximately 150 positions. We will do our best to redeploy affected employees, otherwise we are offering severance packages.

The company is closing the hydraulic plant located on the corner of North Wise Drive and Jefferson Road.

