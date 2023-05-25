SkyView
South Carolina Planned Parenthood files lawsuit against fetal heartbeat law

Planned Parenthood files lawsuit against the State of South Carolina.
Planned Parenthood files lawsuit against the State of South Carolina.(Planned Parenthood)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, the non-profit organization that serves South Carolina, filed a lawsuit to place a temporary restraining order against a six-week abortion ban.

Governor Henry McMaster signed the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection From Abortion Act bill into law on Thursday, May 25 at a closed ceremony.

According to a press release, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Greenville Women’s Clinic, and two physician-plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in state court seeking to block Senate Bill 474, South Carolina’s newly-enacted ban on abortion after approximately six weeks of pregnancy.

Jenny Black, President and CEO, of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, made the following statement after the Gov. signed the bill into law:

State lawmakers have once again trampled on our right to make private health care decisions, ignoring warnings from health care providers and precedent set by the state’s highest court just a few months ago. The decision of if, when, and how to have a child is deeply personal, and politicians making that decision for anyone else is government overreach of the highest order. We will always fight for our patients’ ability to make their own decisions about their bodies and access the health care they need. We urge the court to take swift action to block this dangerous ban on abortion.

A hearing for the lawsuit will be held Friday morning and protestors are expected to be present.

You can read the lawsuit in its entirety below:

