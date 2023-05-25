Soda City Live: City of Columbia Kayak Camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for some fun activities for your child to take part in this Summer.

The City of Columbia will be hosting a series of camps including a Kayak Camp- giving your child the opportunity to head out on the water with park rangers.

https://parksandrec.columbiasc.gov/programs-activities/summer-camp/

