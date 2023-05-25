SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Service dog receives diploma alongside owner for attending all classes with her

A service dog in New Jersey is now a proud university graduate after receiving his degree alongside his owner. (Source: Seton Hall University / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (Gray News/TMX) – A service dog in New Jersey is now a proud university graduate after receiving his degree alongside his owner.

A video shared by Seton Hall University shows student Grace Mariani, who uses a wheelchair, on stage with her dog Justin during the commencement at the Prudential Center in Newark on Monday.

Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre hands a degree to Mariani and presents a rolled-up certificate to Justin.

The dog sniffs the certificate, looks to Mariani, then takes the honorary degree in his mouth as the audience cheers.

Mariani received her Bachelor of Science in Education and graduated magna cum laude. The university said Justin accompanied her to all her classes.

Mariani plans to teach elementary and special education – with Justin at her side.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Multiple sources reported to WIS the recording was from a late-April staff meeting where...
Richland County School District One principal recording exposes division in school community
Sheriff Leon Lott stock photo.
Sheriff of Richland County ordered to pay $35K after woman says K-9 attacked her at Cayce home
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Cameron Darley was arrested on May 12 after investigators received an anonymous tip.
Incident report reveals details of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer arrest

Latest News

Officers are looking for 36-year-old Tyrobia Green, who was last seen being discharged from a...
Columbia police searching for man with medical conditions
FILE - Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson answers students' questions during a news...
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying customers to space
FILE - This undated, colorized electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National...
US study finds 1 in 10 get long COVID after omicron, starts identifying key symptoms
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
McCarthy’s Republicans push debt ceiling talks to brink, lawmakers leaving town for weekend