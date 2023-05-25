SkyView
Richland County park mass shooting victim walks at high school graduation

By Ashley Jones
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of the many victims of the mass shooting at Meadowlake Park got the chance to walk across the stage at Colonial Life Arena for her graduation.

Jarnay Mills, a senior at W.J. Keenan High School, was shot in the jaw three weeks ago while at a prom after party.

She underwent two surgeries but says she was still determined to graduate with her class.

Mills has a 4.2 GPA and was taking college-level classes during her last two years of high school.

She was unable to attend her graduation from Midlands Technical College because of her injuries.

Out of the 11 people hurt in the shooting on April 29, the sheriff’s department said nine were shot.

Among those shot were two 11th-grade boys. A 12th-grade girl who attends C.A. Johnson High School was hurt after being hit by a car.

The victims were between 16 to 20 years of age.

So far, three arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

