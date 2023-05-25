Orangeburg officers look for missing runaway juvenile

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Jaylen Tywon Benjamin, 17, was last seen on May 24 around 5:30 p.m. in the area of St. Paul Apartments.

Benjamin is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black pants.

Benjamin was last seen with 19-year-old Shakaria Sharperson, who is allegedly Benjamin’s girlfriend.

Sharperson is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 259 pounds with black hair.

If anyone has any information on Benjamin or Sharperson, please contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.

