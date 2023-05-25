SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One dead after I-26 crash in Lexington County

One dead after a crash on I-226 westbound in Lexington County.
One dead after a crash on I-226 westbound in Lexington County.(MGN)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reports one person is dead after a car struck a median in Lexington County.

Corporal Tyler Tidwell said the crash happened on May 24, around 4:45 p.m. on I-26 westbound near the 112 mile-marker.

A 2010 Hyundai Elantra was traveling west on the interstate when the car swerved off the right side of the road, came back onto the road, then swerved to the left side of the road, striking a median barrier Tidwell said.

Officials determined the driver of the car died at the scene of the crash. The SCHP is further investigating the collision.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple sources reported to WIS the recording was from a late-April staff meeting where...
Richland County School District One principal recording exposes division in school community
Sheriff Leon Lott stock photo.
Sheriff of Richland County ordered to pay $35K after woman says K-9 attacked her at Cayce home
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Cameron Darley was arrested on May 12 after investigators received an anonymous tip.
Incident report reveals details of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer arrest
Man arrested in connection with child sex crimes.
West Columbia bail bondsman accused of paying teenage girl for nude photos

Latest News

Shooting shocks quiet neighborhood
Columbia neighborhood shocked by gunfire
Shooting shocks quiet neighborhood
Shooting shocks quiet neighborhood
West Columbia bail bondsman charged with child sex crimes
West Columbia bail bondsman charged with child sex crimes
Richland School District Two layout new safety measures during a special meeting
Richland School District Two leaders revising P-Card program procedures after Inspector General report