One dead after I-26 crash in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reports one person is dead after a car struck a median in Lexington County.

Corporal Tyler Tidwell said the crash happened on May 24, around 4:45 p.m. on I-26 westbound near the 112 mile-marker.

A 2010 Hyundai Elantra was traveling west on the interstate when the car swerved off the right side of the road, came back onto the road, then swerved to the left side of the road, striking a median barrier Tidwell said.

Officials determined the driver of the car died at the scene of the crash. The SCHP is further investigating the collision.

