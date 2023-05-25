Multiple children hurt in Lexington County school bus crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County School District One officials said Gilbert High School and Middle School bus 210 was involved in the crash and multiple students were hurt.

State Highway Patrol said the crashed involved the school bus and a truck.

The County of Lexington said Pond Branch Road at A.C. Bouknight Road in Gilbert is currently shut down.

Officials expect the road to be closed for the next couple of hours while emergency crews are at the scene.

People who live in the area are asked to take alternate routes at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

