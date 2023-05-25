SkyView
Lexington County deputies investigating shooting near apartment complex

Lexington County deputies investigating shooting near an apartment complex.
Lexington County deputies investigating shooting near an apartment complex.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting on Foxfire Drive near Pine Grove Apartments.

Officials are currently in the area investigating and say they will be there for some time.

WIS will keep you updated as this story develops.

