Lexington County Coroner identifies driver that died after crash on I-26

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of a vehicle who crashed into a median barrier on I-26 westbound in Lexington County.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 50-year-old Victoria Ryan Johnson was traveling westbound on I-26 when her car swerved to the right, overcorrected, and hit the median concrete barrier.

Ms. Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, said Coroner Fisher. Ms. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the collision.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.