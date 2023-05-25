SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington County Coroner identifies driver that died after crash on I-26

County Coroner identifies driver who died after a collision on I-26.
County Coroner identifies driver who died after a collision on I-26.(WCAX)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of a vehicle who crashed into a median barrier on I-26 westbound in Lexington County.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 50-year-old Victoria Ryan Johnson was traveling westbound on I-26 when her car swerved to the right, overcorrected, and hit the median concrete barrier.

Ms. Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, said Coroner Fisher. Ms. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the collision.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple sources reported to WIS the recording was from a late-April staff meeting where...
Richland County School District One principal recording exposes division in school community
Sheriff Leon Lott stock photo.
Sheriff of Richland County ordered to pay $35K after woman says K-9 attacked her at Cayce home
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Cameron Darley was arrested on May 12 after investigators received an anonymous tip.
Incident report reveals details of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer arrest
Man arrested in connection with child sex crimes.
West Columbia bail bondsman accused of paying teenage girl for nude photos

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain rolls in to start Memorial Day Weekend
Gov. Henry McMaster has signed the fetal heartbeat bill into law.
Gov. Henry McMaster signs South Carolina fetal heartbeat bill into law
A massive May 18 fire in SouthPark completely destroyed an apartment complex that was under...
First responders discuss response to massive SouthPark fire
Caterpillar plant closing in Sumter
Sumter manufacturing plant set to close