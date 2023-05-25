FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy and breezy today then a First Alert Weather Day on Saturday for rain and wind

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for steady showers and gusty winds but the forecast is improving for the rest of the holiday weekend.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

We will have plenty of clouds today holding highs in the low to mid 70s with winds picking up.

First Alert Weather Day for Saturday as a coastal low moves onshore bringing gusty winds and heavy rain. 1-2 inches of rain possible.

High temps are only around the upper 50s to near 60 Saturday which is very chilly for this time of year.

Sunday is looking better with just a slight chance for a few showers and maybe some sun for the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

Memorial Day could see a few scattered showers in the afternoon.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Clouds are building today as a low pressure system off the coast of Florida slowly lifts north towards the Georgia coast this afternoon. Expect temps cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s and winds picking up with gusts near 20 to 25mph.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

The low pressure system that’s headed our way for this Memorial Day weekend has a 10% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next 2 days. We will be keeping our eyes on it, but regardless of its development we will have gusty winds and heavy downpours making Saturday a First Alert Weather Day.

WIS (WIS)

Chances of rain have gone up to 90% Saturday for steady moderate to heavy rain throughout the entire day. 1-2 inches of rain is expected for most of the Midlands. Minor flooding is possible in the typical spots.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

To go along with the rain winds are going to be gusting near 30-35mph and temperatures are going to be WAY below our average of 86 with highs stuck in the upper 50s.

Sunday is trending drier with just a 30% of a few showers as latest models have the Low moving faster and pushing farther north into North Carolina clearing out the things for the Midlands with even the possibly of some afternoon sunshine warming highs into the middle 70s with lighter winds.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Memorial Day will see clouds and a 40% chance of a few afternoon scattered showers. Lows are in the upper 50s and highs reach the upper 70s.

WIS (WIS)

For those heading to the beach this weekend the forecast is not looking great with chances for showers each day and due to the coastal low rip tides and high surfs will be a major concern as well.

As we head back to work after the long holiday weekend the forecast is looking dry, with partly cloudy skies and highs warming up back into the low to mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Friday: Mainly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s with winds picking up as gusts could reach 20-25 mph.

FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday: Rainy, windy and chilly with highs stuck in the upper 50s. Chance of rain is 90% and winds will gust up to 35mph.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with just a slight chance for a few showers. Highs are in the mid 70s.

Memorial Day: Some morning sunshine then a 40% of a few afternoon showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 60s and highs reaching the low 80s, there’s still a 20% chance of showers.

Wednesday: Drier weather with lows in the lower 60s and highs reaching the lower 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.