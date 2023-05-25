SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain rolls in to start Memorial Day Weekend

We remain dry for now, but some heavier rain is looking likely to start out our weekend.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We remain dry for now, but some heavier rain is looking likely to start out our weekend.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • More clouds mix back in as we push towards this afternoon, but high temps settle in the upper 70s.
  • Right now Memorial Day weekend is trending to be damper, with heavier showers pushing in on Saturday.
  • Up to an inch or so of rainfall is possible with gusty winds on Saturday as well.
  • This will be due to an area of low pressure system approaching South Carolina, lingering a bit into Sunday as well.
  • Highs on Saturday will likely tumble closer to 60 degrees, getting back into the 70s for Sunday.
  • Memorial Day is trending to be drier and milder.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Highs today will fall slightly to the upper 70s with more clouds mixing in for our Thursday afternoon.

More clouds will cover up our skies tomorrow, as high temps decline to the low 70s.

As we head towards the Memorial Day holiday weekend we are now seeing a better chance for heavier rain showers, mostly for Saturday.

Saturday will come along with some consistent scattered rain as winds gust up to 30-35 mph. Rain could exceed 1″.

This will be due to a large area of low pressure approaching the coast of South Carolina, that should track further inland.

Please keep checking back for updates as we get closer to the weekend.

Memorial Day is looking to dry out for the most part with highs back above 75 degrees.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mainly cloudy skies are back to the region with highs in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with heavier showers at times and gusty winds. Highs around 60 or just above.

Sunday: Some later peeks of sun with possible lingering showers. Highs back to the low 70s.

Memorial Day: A few isolated showers with some partial sun. Highs to the upper mid-70s.

