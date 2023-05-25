SkyView
First Alert Traffic: Multiple collisions on Sunset Boulevard causing traffic delays in Lexington

Multiple crashes causing traffic to back up in area of Lexington.
Multiple crashes causing traffic to back up in area of Lexington.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to use caution in a portion of Lexington due to multiple collisions.

Officers say three crashes on Sunset Boulevard/US-378 have caused closures and congestion from North Lake Drive to Hope Ferry Road.

Crews are on the scene as officers work with tow services to remove the vehicles from the roadway as soon as possible.

