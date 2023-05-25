SkyView
Columbia police searching for man with medical conditions

Officers are looking for 36-year-old Tyrobia Green, who was last seen being discharged from a...
Officers are looking for 36-year-old Tyrobia Green, who was last seen being discharged from a hospital on Tuesday, May 2.(Columbia Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Officers are looking for 36-year-old Tyrobia Green, who was last seen being discharged from a hospital on Tuesday, May 2.

Relatives have told police they have not seen him and are concerned he likely does not have his necessary medications.

Green’s relatives tell WIS News 10 they are concerned something bad has happened to him because it is not like him to not call back for weeks.

If you have any information on Green’s whereabouts or have seen him, please contact CrimeStoppers with tips.

