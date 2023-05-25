Columbia police searching for man with medical conditions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Officers are looking for 36-year-old Tyrobia Green, who was last seen being discharged from a hospital on Tuesday, May 2.

Relatives have told police they have not seen him and are concerned he likely does not have his necessary medications.

Green’s relatives tell WIS News 10 they are concerned something bad has happened to him because it is not like him to not call back for weeks.

If you have any information on Green’s whereabouts or have seen him, please contact CrimeStoppers with tips.

