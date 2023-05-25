Columbia neighborhood shocked by gunfire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a picture-perfect neighborhood that looks more like a Hollywood movie set.

Residents in Northeast Columbia are on edge after police say someone shot at a home in the Liberty Ridge subdivision.

“To think that somebody could just come by and commit that type of violence is senseless,” said Liberty Ridge resident Dan Smith.

Columbia police say someone shot at a house in the four hundred block of Windrush Drive around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The suspect left behind bullet holes and shattered glass from a vehicle.

“So it’s a little frightening to think something like this could happen in our neighborhood, which is a really friendly and new neighborhood,” said Smith.

“To be honest, quite surprising. I did not expect that on this side of town. I’ve recently moved here. I thought this was a pretty quiet neighborhood. That’s kind of interesting that would take place here in the neighborhood I moved into,” said resident Jordan Torbit.

People living in the Liberty Ridge area are hoping the police catch the person who shot up the house.

Smith says “I just hope that whoever did this, the police can get some kind of information just to put all of our minds to ease, and to better understand why this happened and to know it won’t happen again.”

No one was reported injured.

One resident says he’s lived in the Liberty Ridge subdivision for more than five years and says nothing like this has ever happened here before.

Officials at the Columbia Police Department are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers.

