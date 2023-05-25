Columbia man previously convicted of felony, sentenced to federal prison on firearm possession

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United States Attorney’s Office, District of South Carolina reports a man will serve 56 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to firearm charges.

Officials said surveillance video from Bailey Street on May 10, 2022, showed 29-year-old Taveres Cromer and an associate shooting at unknown individuals before fleeing the scene.

Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers compared Cromer’s position in the video to the location of the recovered shell casings and determined that Cromer left behind .40 caliber shell casings.

Officers with the CPD Crime Gun Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on Cromer’s residence on May 13, and during the search, found Cromer wearing the same shirt he had on in the surveillance video of the shooting.

Also, during the search, officers found two firearms and multiple calibers of ammunition in Cromer’s bedroom, said investigators.

Detectives determined the .40 caliber ammunition found in his bedroom was the same brand as the ammunition Cromer left at the shooting scene.

During the shooting, Cromer was on court-ordered supervision for a prior federal conviction for felon in possession of a firearm said authorities.

Officials added Cromer had prior state convictions for strong arm robbery, second-degree burglary, assault, and first-degree battery which prohibited Cromer from having a firearm or ammunition.

Cromer plead guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, said officials.

U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Anderson, Jr. sentenced Cromer to 56 months in prison, followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system, officials said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and CPD investigated the case.

