Cayce man out on bond arrested again and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Cayce man out on bond was arrested this week and charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree.

William McConnell, 37, was arrested with similar charges in November 2020 alongside three other men. Police said the suspects distributed files of child sexual abuse material and were charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree.

According to Lexington County Public Index, McConnell was released on a $3,000 cash bond on November 19, 2020.

“The 2020 charges are still pending while the forensics were being processed. Our investigator and attorney attended McConnell’s bond hearing yesterday and spoke to the court. Investigators are still processing the electronics seized in this week’s search warrant. Bond was set at $150,000, home detention, GPS monitoring, and no internet access,” said the Attorney General’s Office.

