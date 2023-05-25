‘Arrive early and pack your patience’: Columbia Metropolitan Airport shares travel tips ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) shared some travel tips ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. CAE said the two most important things are: “arrive early and pack your patience.”

“Between January and April of this year CAE welcomed over 335,000 passengers through the airport. This is an increase of roughly 33,000 passengers over this same timeframe last year,” said Kim J. Crafton, Director of Marketing & Air Service Development. “Month over month we are seeing these numbers increase and as we approach holiday weekends like this weekend, we know this airport will be filled with passengers heading out to their summer vacations.”

CAE said there’s an average of 10 flight departures between 5:20 a.m. and 7 a.m. and “getting to the airport, parked, baggage checked in and through security could take longer than expected.”

Here are some tips from CAE to ensure your next air travel experience through CAE is a smooth one:

Arrive early:

CAE suggests all passengers arrive at least two hours early – especially if a passenger is departing on an early morning flight. CAE has a number of morning flights and consistently sees long lines at the security checkpoint. As a reminder, CAE is open 24 hours a day and the TSA security checkpoint opens



Checking a bag?! Get here early:

On average, most airlines are not able to check bags into their checked baggage systems for a flight 45 minutes out from departure.



Pre-book parking:

Heading out on a longer trip? Pre-book parking and save on the daily rate. Pre-booked parking is available on CAE’s website at www.flycae.com . If valeting is preferred, CAE’s valet parking option is now back open and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and costs $25 per day.



Check your Carry-On Bags:

There are a number of items not permitted in carry-on bags – most importantly firearms. Be sure to check carry-on bags prior to getting in the security line. If anything is found that is not permitted, it will be confiscated, charges may be filed and should there be a firearm found, the authorities will be called.



Know Your Flight Status:

Be sure to download airline carrier’s mobile apps and turn on notification to ensure any and all information about a flight is seen. Many times, passengers are also able to communicate and connect with their airline’s customer service teams directly through the app.



Pack Your Patience:

Summer travel has historically been a heavy travel season. Having patience and understanding is the name of the game in ensuring a safe and easy travel experience.



Follow CAE on social media for travel notices:

As needed, CAE utilizes social media to share messages and information regarding travel related matters that may impact a large number of passengers. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn to keep up to date with air travel news from CAE.



For more information about traveling out of CAE, visit www.flycae.com .

