12-year-old critically injured in ice cream truck crash taken off life support

Javier Adrian Flores-Faiardo, 12, was taken off life support after he was severely injured when...
Javier Adrian Flores-Faiardo, 12, was taken off life support after he was severely injured when an ice cream truck crashed into his home in Kenner, Louisiana.(GoFundMe)
By Maddie Kerth and Gray News staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A 12-year-old has been removed from life support days after a speeding ice cream truck crashed into his home, according to his family.

Javier Adrian Flores-Faiardo was critically injured in the crash Saturday. In a fundraising post, the boy’s family said he was left with a fractured skull and broken limbs.

His family said he was removed from life support Wednesday.

Adrian was playing video games in his bedroom when he was hit, according to his family. They say he was stuck under the rubble for 40 minutes before first responders could find him.

Javier Adrian Flores-Faiardo was critically injured when an ice cream truck crashed into his...
Javier Adrian Flores-Faiardo was critically injured when an ice cream truck crashed into his home Saturday. He was taken off life support Wednesday, his family says.

Police reported 71-year-old Mechael Yousef Mansoor of Kenner was arrested Wednesday and initially booked on charges of negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Mansoor was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries after the crash and was later released.

His charges may be upgraded upon the child’s death.

“We’re not thinking about anything but getting Adrian back. Beyond that it will be the authorities’ responsibility to address these issues,” Luis Maradiaga, the boy’s uncle, had said previously. “We believe in God. We’re big believers and we believe justice will be done. Either way or another.”

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

The GoFundMe page has been raising money for Adrian’s family.

