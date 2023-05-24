Woman beats one in a million odds to win $300,000 on South Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman beat the one in a million odds to win $300,000 on a scratch-off, according to South Carolina Education Lottery (SCEL).

The winning ticket came from the Palm Pantry #33 on Platt Springs Road in West Columbia and SCEL said they will receive a commission of $3,000.

SCEL stated the woman brought the ticket home and scratched it while relaxing on her front porch.

“I had to put my glasses on,” she said. “It was so exciting.”

Four more top prizes of $300,000 remain in the 100x game.

