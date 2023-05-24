WIS Anchor Billie Jean Shaw welcomes new baby girl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -WIS Anchor Billie Jean Shaw has welcomed a new addition to her family.

On Wednesday, Shaw announced the birth of her third baby girl, Kharter Lior.

Billie Jean and recently born daughter Kharter Lior. (Billie Jean Shaw)

Baby Kharter Lior (Billie Jean Shaw)

“Introducing Kharter Lior! Mommy and baby are healthy! Big sisters Khari and Khaza are the best helpers and are loving taking care of their baby sis. Daddy is excited to be a girl dad again and is gearing up to buy more Barbies, dresses and makeup for years to come, " she said.

Congratulations to Billie Jean and her family.

