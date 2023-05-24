Where to Wander: Memorial Day weekend edition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is Memorial Day weekend and WIS has you covered with ideas on how to spend your weekend.

Thursday

Sumter Iris Festival : From May 25-28, the 3-day festival includes concerts, arts, crafts, plants, flowers, antique and classic car shows, a number of contests, and lots of children’s activities. For more information, visit : From May 25-28, the 3-day festival includes concerts, arts, crafts, plants, flowers, antique and classic car shows, a number of contests, and lots of children’s activities. For more information, visit here

Orangeburg County City Love Scavenger Hunt for Couples: Everyone loves a good scavenger hunt! It is exhilarating and just plain fun and the City LOVE Scavenger hunt has taken the classic idea of a hunt and turned it into an interactive scavenger hunt date night that includes love-building challenges that you and your spouse will love! You can purchase tickets Everyone loves a good scavenger hunt! It is exhilarating and just plain fun and the City LOVE Scavenger hunt has taken the classic idea of a hunt and turned it into an interactive scavenger hunt date night that includes love-building challenges that you and your spouse will love! You can purchase tickets here

Friday

Columbia Fireflies vs. Charleston RiverDogs (Copa de la Diversión Weekend/Soccer Night) : To celebrate South Carolina’s multi-ethnic Latin X population, the Columbia Fireflies will turn into the “Chicharrónes” for the weekend! Come kick it with the Fireflies at Segra Park as we celebrate our first Soccer Night! The first 1,000 fans will also receive a free Soccer Scarf from the Columbia Fireflies! The game is presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch. You can purchase your tickets : To celebrate South Carolina’s multi-ethnic Latin X population, the Columbia Fireflies will turn into the “Chicharrónes” for the weekend! Come kick it with the Fireflies at Segra Park as we celebrate our first Soccer Night! The first 1,000 fans will also receive a free Soccer Scarf from the Columbia Fireflies! The game is presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch. You can purchase your tickets here

Invitation to Explore McKissick Museum: This exhibit gives visitors an introduction to the many types of objects that McKissick Museum collects, including university history, fine art, southeastern folklife, natural history, and more. Visitors can also see the University’s mace and medallion, which are on display when they are not in use at commencement ceremonies. This exhibition is changed out annually to rest objects that have been on display and to highlight new acquisitions. For more information, visit This exhibit gives visitors an introduction to the many types of objects that McKissick Museum collects, including university history, fine art, southeastern folklife, natural history, and more. Visitors can also see the University’s mace and medallion, which are on display when they are not in use at commencement ceremonies. This exhibition is changed out annually to rest objects that have been on display and to highlight new acquisitions. For more information, visit here

Show and Tell: Recent Acquisitions at the State Museum : Members of the museum’s collections team all contributed to Show and Tell. Each of the museum’s four curators and the Director of Collections chose a selection of newly-acquired objects from their subject area. These are displayed along with exhibition panels describing each discipline’s collection. You can purchase tickets : Members of the museum’s collections team all contributed to Show and Tell. Each of the museum’s four curators and the Director of Collections chose a selection of newly-acquired objects from their subject area. These are displayed along with exhibition panels describing each discipline’s collection. You can purchase tickets here

Family Fun Night featuring NiA Co.’s 25th Anniversary Celebration: For the return of free Family Fun Night, the CMA celebrates longtime partner NiA Company and their 25th anniversary! This dynamic Columbia-based theatre company’s formula of inventive staging and lively audience participation combine for big fun for all-age audiences. This celebration has free admission and is presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. For more information, visit For the return of free Family Fun Night, the CMA celebrates longtime partner NiA Company and their 25th anniversary! This dynamic Columbia-based theatre company’s formula of inventive staging and lively audience participation combine for big fun for all-age audiences. This celebration has free admission and is presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. For more information, visit here

Friday Night Dance Party: We here over at the Blue Moon Ballroom welcome you to join us for our favorite night of the week! Every Friday night we celebrate our safe and exuberant ballroom scene, with refreshments and light food. The featured dances are the Foxtrot, Cha Cha, Rumba, E. Coast Swing, Salsa, Waltz, Hustle, Shag, and more. You can purchase tickets We here over at the Blue Moon Ballroom welcome you to join us for our favorite night of the week! Every Friday night we celebrate our safe and exuberant ballroom scene, with refreshments and light food. The featured dances are the Foxtrot, Cha Cha, Rumba, E. Coast Swing, Salsa, Waltz, Hustle, Shag, and more. You can purchase tickets here

Grease is the Word at Town Theatre!: The show runs May 12-28 with 7:30 PM performances Thursdays through Saturdays and 3:00 PM Sunday matinees. Visit The show runs May 12-28 with 7:30 PM performances Thursdays through Saturdays and 3:00 PM Sunday matinees. Visit here for details.

1st annual Memorial Drink-In: This Weekend we’re going into Memorial weekend the right way at Legacy on 215 O’Neil Court. Complimentary rounds of Hypnotiq and tequila will be given at midnight with music by DJ B Lord. You can purchase your tickets : This Weekend we’re going into Memorial weekend the right way at Legacy on 215 O’Neil Court. Complimentary rounds of Hypnotiq and tequila will be given at midnight with music by DJ B Lord. You can purchase your tickets here

Saturday

Blythewood Cigar and Wine presents The We Back Outside : Get ready to enjoy the perfect blend of Cigars and wine at Blythewood Cigar & Wine’s We Back Outside Edition with live music, and social starting at 7:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets : Get ready to enjoy the perfect blend of Cigars and wine at Blythewood Cigar & Wine’swith live music, and social starting at 7:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets here

NPC Palmetto Classic: Experience competitive bodybuilding up close and in person for the International Federation of Body Building and Fitness (IFBB ) league Palmetto Pro and National Physique Committee (NPC) Palmetto Classic! For more information, visit Experience competitive bodybuilding up close and in person for the International Federation of Body Building and Fitness (IFBB ) league Palmetto Pro and National Physique Committee (NPC) Palmetto Classic! For more information, visit here

Silent Disco in the Park: Sweet Feet and Irmo Events Committee have partnered for a silent disco Festival happening in Irmo Community Park where you can listen to music in a very unique way. You can purchase tickets Sweet Feet and Irmo Events Committee have partnered for a silent disco Festival happening in Irmo Community Park where you can listen to music in a very unique way. You can purchase tickets here

City of Columbia public pools, and splash pads set to open: The recreational swim season for the City of Columbia’s outdoor pools and splash pads/spray pools will begin Saturday, May 27, 2023. Both Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on opening day (May 27) and from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.

Columbia Fireflies vs. Charleston RiverDogs (Copa de la Diversión Weekend): The Fireflies are celebrating South Carolina’s multi-ethnic LatinX population by transforming into “Chicharrónes” for the weekend! Make sure to stick around after the game for a post-game fireworks spectacular! You can purchase tickets The Fireflies are celebrating South Carolina’s multi-ethnic LatinX population by transforming into “Chicharrónes” for the weekend! Make sure to stick around after the game for a post-game fireworks spectacular! You can purchase tickets here

Room Service Saturday Brunch Vibes: Celebrate Memorial Day weekend with brunch at Room Service Bistro. For more information, visit Celebrate Memorial Day weekend with brunch at Room Service Bistro. For more information, visit here

TiffanyJ: Solbird Sessions Live! Album Recording Concert: Come be a part of the audience of the live recording of Soul/R&B Artist TiffanyJ’s third album. To purchase tickets, you can visit Come be a part of the audience of the live recording of Soul/R&B Artist TiffanyJ’s third album. To purchase tickets, you can visit here

Trap&B: Come eat, drink, and vibe to the best Trap and R&B music from all decades! Past and present! Trap&B SOUNDTRACK CURATED BY DJ B-Lord & DJ Gooch. The kitchen will be open, the drinks will be flowing! Get your private booths and tables now before they sell out. Purchase tickets Come eat, drink, and vibe to the best Trap and R&B music from all decades! Past and present! Trap&B SOUNDTRACK CURATED BY DJ B-Lord & DJ Gooch. The kitchen will be open, the drinks will be flowing! Get your private booths and tables now before they sell out. Purchase tickets here

The Monster’s Ball: Get ready Columbia, NoMa Warehouse and Black Nerd Mafia have teamed up to bring you a FULL DAY of the nerdiest fun you could imagine, and it’s FREE to attend! For more information, visit Get ready Columbia, NoMa Warehouse and Black Nerd Mafia have teamed up to bring you a FULL DAY of the nerdiest fun you could imagine, and it’s FREE to attend! For more information, visit here

DAZR: Market on Main : Enjoy a great summer night with classic rock hits performed by DAZR at the Market on Main Street. For more information, visit : Enjoy a great summer night with classic rock hits performed by DAZR at the Market on Main Street. For more information, visit here

Rod Man performing at the Comedy House: The winner of season 8 of Last Comic Standing will be performing live at the Columbia Comedy House. You can purchase tickets from The winner of season 8 ofwill be performing live at the Columbia Comedy House. You can purchase tickets from here

South Carolina Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival: FTFA is bringing the ultimate food truck and craft beer experience to Columbia, South Carolina! For more information, visit FTFA is bringing the ultimate food truck and craft beer experience to Columbia, South Carolina! For more information, visit here

Sunday

Palmetto Concert Band Memorial Day Concert: Celebrate Memorial Day with a free patriotic concert featuring Jager’s Esprit de Corps, Gould’s Symphony No. 4 “West Point,” Ward’s America the Beautiful, Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever, and other favorites! Directed by Dr. Scott Weiss. For more information, visit Celebrate Memorial Day with a free patriotic concert featuring Jager’s Esprit de Corps, Gould’s Symphony No. 4 “West Point,” Ward’s America the Beautiful, Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever, and other favorites! Directed by Dr. Scott Weiss. For more information, visit here

The Revue: Drag Brunch Edition: Experience the ultimate Sunday Funday at The Venue’s Drag Brunch Edition of The Revue! Join us every Sunday for a lively and entertaining brunch featuring some of the city’s most talented drag performers. Purchase tickets Experience the ultimate Sunday Funday at The Venue’s Drag Brunch Edition of The Revue! Join us every Sunday for a lively and entertaining brunch featuring some of the city’s most talented drag performers. Purchase tickets here

DIY Terrarium Building Reservations: DIY terrarium building is the perfect girls’ night, bachelorette party, or get-together with friends! For more information, visit DIY terrarium building is the perfect girls’ night, bachelorette party, or get-together with friends! For more information, visit here

The 10-year class reunion Aristocrat Trivia: A revival of a Columbia classic: Pizza Joint Trivia with John Jordan. Now at The Aristocrat with the same faces, you miss from Forest Drive. For more information, visit A revival of a Columbia classic: Pizza Joint Trivia with John Jordan. Now at The Aristocrat with the same faces, you miss from Forest Drive. For more information, visit here

Brooks Herring in concert: Brunch and LIVE MUSIC from Brooks Herring, for more information, visit Brunch and LIVE MUSIC from Brooks Herring, for more information, visit here

Chill & Grill: Chill & Grill, presented by ABB, GQ BBQ, and DJ Gooch, is Columbia’s first cookout summer series. For more information, visit Chill & Grill, presented by ABB, GQ BBQ, and DJ Gooch, is Columbia’s first cookout summer series. For more information, visit here

Sunday Makebreak: Red White and Blue Clay Pots: Come in-store and make a painted clay pot just in time for Memorial Day! You can use our design or make one all your own. This event is free, and all supplies are included. For more information, visit Come in-store and make a painted clay pot just in time for Memorial Day! You can use our design or make one all your own. This event is free, and all supplies are included. For more information, visit here

Monday

Carowinds: Carowinds to offer free admission to military personnel during Memorial Day: For Memorial Day, Carowinds will be offering active/former military personnel and their families free admission to the theme park Carowinds to offer free admission to military personnel during Memorial Day: For Memorial Day, Carowinds will be offering active/former military personnel and their families free admission to the theme park during Memorial Day weekend

South Carolina United States National Cemeteries Memorial Day ceremony schedule: Memorial Day will be observed this year on Monday, May 29th to honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. For more information, visit Memorial Day will be observed this year on Monday, May 29th to honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. For more information, visit here

Raise the Colors: A Memorial Day Remembrance Murph: Every Memorial Day it is important to remember our Armed Forces Service Members who stood in the path of adversity and faced it head-on and gave the ultimate sacrifice for those they chose to serve. For more information, visit Every Memorial Day it is important to remember our Armed Forces Service Members who stood in the path of adversity and faced it head-on and gave the ultimate sacrifice for those they chose to serve. For more information, visit here

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.