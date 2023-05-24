West Columbia bail bondsman charged with child sex crimes

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Criminal records show a Lexington man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Patrick Ryan Greer was arrested on Tuesday, May 23, and charged with three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to LexisNexis, Greer is the owner of 1 King Bail Bonds in West Columbia.

