West Columbia bail bondsman charged with child sex crimes

40-year-old Patrick Greer from Lexington spent the night behind bars at the Lexington County Detention Center.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Criminal records show a Lexington man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Patrick Ryan Greer was arrested on Tuesday, May 23, and charged with three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to LexisNexis, Greer is the owner of 1 King Bail Bonds in West Columbia.

