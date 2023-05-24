SkyView
Sumter police searching for suspects in connection with stolen pickup truck and trailer

The Sumter Police Department is searching for suspects in connection with a stolen pickup truck and a trailer.(Sumter Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in stealing a pickup truck and trailer from a business.

Officers said video surveillance from Sunday, May 21, just before 9 p.m. showed the stolen 2019 white Dodge Ram 2500 with the attached trailer plowing through a closed gate from an East Liberty Street business.

If you have any information about the suspects or have seen the truck or trailer you are encouraged to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips also can be given online at P3tips.com or by using the P3tips app for Apple or Android devices.

Officials add a cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

