Sumter Christian school coach arrested again for sexual exploitation of a minor

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -After a thorough investigation, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Andre Girard Johnson has sexually exploited a minor.

Johnson is also accused of disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18 and committing assault and battery.

Investigators say the crimes allegedly involve two juvenile victims.

“Of the many cases our investigators work, the crimes against the most vulnerable in our society, like children, are always the hardest,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

Johnson surrendered himself to investigators and was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

He later posted a $28,000 surety bond and was released on Tuesday, May 24.

