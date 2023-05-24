SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Special education assistant accused of slapping student in Conway classroom

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County special education assistant is on administrative leave after two incidents involving students, according to officials.

Conway police arrested Mary Ann Davis-Polite on Tuesday and charged her with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Horry County Schools said in a statement that Davis-Polite is a special education assistant at Homewood Elementary School and has been with the district since 2018.

According to arrest warrants, the incidents took place at the school on Jan. 6, 2023 and May 9, 2023.

Documents obtained by WMBF News show that the January incident was not reported until May 12. In that incident, a police report states that Davis-Polite slapped a child across the face while inside a classroom.

Then in May, a police report states that the principal was alerted to an incident between a student and Davis-Polite, and it was reported by another teacher who was in the classroom when it happened. The report does not go into specific details about that incident.

“The school administration contacted law enforcement immediately when the allegations were brought to their attention and cooperated fully with law enforcement’s investigation,” Horry County Schools said in a statement.

The district added that Davis-Polite will remain on administrative leave until further notice.

She has been released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple sources reported to WIS the recording was from a late-April staff meeting where...
Richland County School District One principal recording exposes division in school community
Sheriff Leon Lott stock photo.
Sheriff of Richland County ordered to pay $35K after woman says K-9 attacked her at Cayce home
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Cameron Darley was arrested on May 12 after investigators received an anonymous tip.
Incident report reveals details of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer arrest
Man arrested in connection with child sex crimes.
West Columbia bail bondsman accused of paying teenage girl for nude photos

Latest News

County Coroner identifies driver who died after a collision on I-26.
Lexington County Coroner identifies driver that died after crash on I-26
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain rolls in to start Memorial Day Weekend
Gov. Henry McMaster has signed the fetal heartbeat bill into law.
Gov. Henry McMaster signs South Carolina fetal heartbeat bill into law
A massive May 18 fire in SouthPark completely destroyed an apartment complex that was under...
First responders discuss response to massive SouthPark fire
Caterpillar plant closing in Sumter
Sumter manufacturing plant set to close