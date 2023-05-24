Soda City Live: Artisian to Feature Art in Kershaw County Stop of S.C. AG + Art Tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County is the next stop on the South Carolina Agricultural Tour for 2023.

The tour is scheduled for June 3rd and 4th.

Kershaw County is the next stop on the South Carolina Agricultural Tour for 2023. (SODA CITY LIVE)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.