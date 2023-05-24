Sheriff Leon Lott ordered to pay $35K after woman says K-9 dog attacked her at Cayce home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A jury ordered Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott to pay a Monck’s Corner woman $35,000 after she said a police dog attacked her at her son’s home.

Juanita Robbins said she was visiting her son’s home on Lexington Avenue in Cayce where her son’s roommate, Richland County Sheriff deputy Josh Pardi, owned a K-9 dog.

The K-9 dog was at the home in Cayce at the time when “without any provocation, viciously bit, ripped and mauled Robbins, causing her severe physical and psychic injuries,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit claims Pardi directed the K-9 dog to put his paws on her son, who was standing eye level with Robbins. In an instant, the dog lunched at Robbins’ face and bit her. After Robbins’ son intervened, the dog then bit her right thigh, the lawsuit claimed.

Lawyers for Robbins argued that Sheriff Leon Lott were responsible to supervise the K-9 dog at all times because it is “an animal that is trained to attack” and is dangerous.

The dog attack caused Robbins significant emotional and physical injuries, the lawsuit outlines, including PTSD. Robbins is still dealing with the effects from the attack and is on permanent disability, according to the suit.

The lawsuit was filed against Sheriff Leon Lott in 2017. Since then, court records show there were several motions for continuances filed by both parties.

The jury decided in favor of Robbins on Tuesday.

WIS-TV reached out for a statement from Sheriff Leon Lott and is waiting to hear back.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.