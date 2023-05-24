SkyView
Richland County Sheriff’s Department clears man in surveillance footage following shooting at sports bar

Police lights
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) released a man that appeared in a security camera footage after a shooting at a sports bar on the 2000 block of Clemson Road.

Deputies released the footage Tuesday requesting the public’s assistance in a shooting where a woman was injured.

Deputies said the man was released with no charges after he turned himself in.

RCSD said the investigation is still ongoing.

