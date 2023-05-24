SkyView
Lexington police searching for shoplifters who allegedly stole over $4,100 from Ulta Beauty

The Lexington Police Department is searching for two suspects who allegedly stole over $4,100 from a Ulta Beauty.
The Lexington Police Department is searching for two suspects who allegedly stole over $4,100 from a Ulta Beauty.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two shoplifters who allegedly stole from a Lexington area Ulta Beauty store.

Officers said the two shoplifters stole over $4,100 of merchandise from Ulta Beauty at 5336 Sunset Boulevard on Friday, March 24.

Investigators added the pair left the store parking lot in a dark in a colored minivan.

If you have any information regarding the suspects, you are encouraged to reach out to Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com with information.

