Fugitive search moves back to Berkeley County after sighting

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a sighting late Wednesday afternoon of a New Jersey man wanted on multiple charges has moved back to Berkeley County.

Michael Burham, 34, was believed to have been seen shortly before 5 p.m. on Halfway Creek Road near United Road, Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said. That area has been blocked off by deputies.

FBI spokesman Kevin Wheeler said. Burham, who the FBI says is wanted for rape, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, is also a suspect in a homicide in New York state.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has blocked off the area of United Drive and Halfway Creek Road where the latest sighting of fugitive Michael Burham was reported late Wednesday afternoon. (Live 5)

Sheriff Kristin Graziano said the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

“We need to get this person in custody,” Graziano said. “This guy is dangerous. This is a fugitive. He is desperate, he’s tired, he’s hungry. He is asked the public please do not approach him.

Burham is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds has black hair and green eyes. The latest photo released of him taken from a Berkeley County deputy’s bodycam, shows him with thicker facial hair than he had in the original photos authorities released on Sunday.

Burham is considered armed and dangerous and may be hitchhiking or using a dark-colored beach cruiser-style bicycle, Wheeler said.

Graziano urged people not to approach him but asked anyone who sees anyone suspicious to immediately call 911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI to report it.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael Charles Burham. He was last seen in Huger. (Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

“If you have cameras at your house, you have deer stands, a Ring doorbell, anything like that, surveillance cameras; If you have any of that, check it. If you see somebody that might match that description, please let us know where you are so we can come take a look,” she said. “If you see somebody that looks like this person, maybe in similar clothing, please call us.”

Charleston County deputies spent Wednesday searching for him in Awendaw after a reported sighting of him Tuesday at approximately 11 p.m. near Broomstraw Hill Road. She said there are hundreds of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies in the area searching for Burham over the past 24 hours and while the search will continue, they need the public’s help.

“This guy is very good at evading law enforcement and we need your help,” she said. “We don’t know what your structures, your houses, your properties, look like. We only know what you do and so if you see something out of the ordinary we need you to call us.”

The FBI says Durham has ties to Charleston, as well as Jamestown, New York and northern Pennsylvania.

Burham is wanted for his alleged involvement in the rape and unlawful imprisonment of a woman in Jamestown, New York on March 13. He is also wanted for allegedly kidnapping two victims at gunpoint from Sheffield, Pennsylvania, and driving them to North Charleston on Saturday, the FBI said.

A U.S. District Court judge issued a federal arrest warrant on a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on Monday.

Berkeley County deputies centered their search for the wanted fugitive on the Francis Marion National Forest on Tuesday. But deputies confirmed Wednesday morning that Halfway Creek Road, which had been partially shut down Tuesday, had reopened and that they had handed over command of the investigation to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

Sheriff Duane Lewis told reporters Tuesday afternoon that deputies patrolling the area after a 911 call from Huger reported a possible sighting encountered what he called “a suspicious suspect” on a bicycle on Halfway Creek Road.

“They were asking questions. He was being real evasive, and at that point, they determined that he actually was the suspect that all the law enforcement agencies in the Lowcountry are looking for,” Lewis said. “We had a brief foot pursuit with him in the woods here at the Francis Marion National Forest. At one point, we did deploy the Taser. He did escape from the immediate area.”

Since then, Lewis said they have brought in multiple agencies including the FBI, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, North Charleston Police and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, among others.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is currently involved in a manhunt for a wanted fugitive. Deputies are searching for Michael Charles Burham, 34, who was last seen in Huger.



North Charleston Police responded Sunday afternoon to a business on Rivers Avenue where two people said they were kidnapped by Burnam. The victims told police they live in Pennsylvania and that Burnam kidnapped them and drove them to North Charleston.

“It’s a large area and we have a lot of assets here,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “We’re not stopping. We’re going to keep on going.” He said there are many people on the scene involved in the ongoing search.

Anyone who sees him should not approach but immediately call 911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

