FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More sun today to increasing weekend rain chances

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We look ahead to your weekend outlook after more sunshine breaks out today.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Mostly sunny skies break out for Wednesday with highs again around 80.

More clouds mix back in as we push towards Thursday afternoon, but temps stay similar.

Right now Memorial Day weekend is trending a little damper, with showers pushing in on Saturday.

This will be due to a low pressure system approaching the South Carolina coastline.

Highs on Saturday will likely tumble into the 60s, getting back into the 70s for Sunday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning! Our skies will finally clear even more to mainly sunny skies today, keeping highs around 80 degrees or so.

Highs tomorrow will be similar with more clouds mixing in for the afternoon.

More clouds will cover up our skies by the late afternoon for Friday, as high temps decline to the low 70s.

As we head towards the Memorial Day holiday weekend we are now seeing a better chance for rain showers.

Saturday will have the best chance with likely highs only in the upper 60s, getting back to the 70s on Sunday.

This will be due to a large area of low pressure approaching the coast of South Carolina, that is still liable to change direction.

Please keep checking back for updates as we get closer to the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mainly sunny skies break out towards our afternoon. Highs around 80.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs around 80 degrees again.

Friday: More clouds are back to the region with highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers around. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Some partial sun with possible showers & storms. Highs back to the mid-70s.

