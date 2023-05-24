FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multi-car crash closes parts of I-26 westbound

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash involving multiple cars closed down I-26 westbound at mile marker 94, according to Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD).

CRFD said in a post on Twitter their crews and Irmo Fire Department are on the scene, which is expected to “take some time to clear.”

They’re advising drivers to avoid the area.

RIGHT NOW: I-26 westbound is shutdown at the 94 mile marker as our crews and @IrmoFire are on scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles.



This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

