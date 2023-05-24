SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multi-car crash closes parts of I-26 westbound

A crash involving multiple cars closed down I-26 westbound at mile marker 94, according to...
A crash involving multiple cars closed down I-26 westbound at mile marker 94, according to Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD).(SCDOT)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash involving multiple cars closed down I-26 westbound at mile marker 94, according to Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD).

CRFD said in a post on Twitter their crews and Irmo Fire Department are on the scene, which is expected to “take some time to clear.”

They’re advising drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

