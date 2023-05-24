SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash blocks all lanes on parts of I-26 westbound

South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported a crash is causing all lanes to be...
South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported a crash is causing all lanes to be blocked on Interstate 26 westbound.(WIS viewer "Taylor")
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported a crash is causing all lanes to be blocked on Interstate 26 westbound.

It’s close to exit 111B-US 1 Northbound to West Columbia near to Rainbow Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

