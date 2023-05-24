SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FBI search continues after deputies spot fugitive near South Carolina forest

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael Charles Burham. He was last seen in Huger.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AWENDAW, S.C. (WMBF) - The FBI, along with multiple local and state law enforcement agencies, is continuing the search for wanted fugitive Michael Burham.

Burham is wanted for kidnapping and rape and is a suspect in a homicide, authorities say.

He was last sighted at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday near Broomstraw Hill Road in Awendaw.

Authorities believe Burham may be hitchhiking. He may also likely be using a beach cruiser bicycle for transportation.

Sheriff Duane Lewis told reporters Tuesday afternoon that deputies patrolling the area after a 911 call from Huger reported a possible sighting encountered what he called “a suspicious suspect” on a bicycle on Halfway Creek Road.

“They were asking questions. He was being real evasive, and at that point, they determined that he actually was the suspect that all the law enforcement agencies in the Lowcountry are looking for,” Lewis said. “We had a brief foot pursuit with him in the woods here at the Francis Marion National Forest. At one point, we did deploy the Taser. He did escape from the immediate area.”

Lewis said Burham is 35 years old, 5′9″ and weighs 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue shorts and a gray shirt. He has longer facial hair than pictured in the previously-released photos.

Burham is considered armed and dangerous. If Burham is spotted, call 911, 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit an online tip to tips.fbi.gov.

Michael Burham was last seen wearing these clothes pictured on the right.
Michael Burham was last seen wearing these clothes pictured on the right.(North Charleston Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple sources reported to WIS the recording was from a late-April staff meeting where...
Richland County School District One principal recording exposes division in school community
A jury found Lexington County teenager Nazareth “Nicolle” Sanchez-Peralta guilty of kidnapping...
Teen found guilty of kidnapping, murdering Sanaa Amenhotep
Cameron Darley was arrested on May 12 after investigators received an anonymous tip.
Incident report reveals details of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer arrest
Police lights generic
Richland County deputies searching for suspect after shooting, 1 woman injured
The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office reports former chief deputy Jim Thomly dies.
Former Kershaw County chief deputy dies

Latest News

Police lights
Richland County Sheriff’s Department clears man in surveillance footage following shooting at sports bar
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
FBI offers $10K reward for information in search for fugitive
Police lights generic
Richland County deputies searching for suspect after shooting, 1 woman injured
Sheriff Leon Lott stock photo.
Sheriff Leon Lott ordered to pay $35K after woman says K-9 dog attacked her at Cayce home
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 05/24/2023