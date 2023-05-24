SkyView
Columbia police requesting information about shooting on Windrush Drive

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is requesting video footage from residents in the area of the 400 block of Windrush Drive (Liberty Ridge) in connection with a shooting.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, May 20, around 5 a.m.

Officers say there was damage to a home and vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at CRIMESC.COM.

