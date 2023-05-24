Columbia police requesting information about shooting on Windrush Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is requesting video footage from residents in the area of the 400 block of Windrush Drive (Liberty Ridge) in connection with a shooting.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, May 20, around 5 a.m.

Officers say there was damage to a home and vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at CRIMESC.COM.

(2/2) The shooting happened on 5/20 shortly after 5 a.m. #ColumbiaPDSC officers collected evidence from the scene. The homeowner is cooperative & officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Have info? Contact #Crimestoppers pic.twitter.com/z6GGHJQ0nY — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 24, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.