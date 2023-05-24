Colonial Life Arena 2023 high school graduations schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The high school graduation schedule at Colonial Life Arena proceeds as follows:

Wednesday, May 24

Dreher High School – 8:00 a.m.

A.C. Flora High School – 12:00 p.m.

Lower Richland High School – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Eau Claire High School, 8:00 a.m.

C.A. Johnson High School 11:00 a.m.

Keenan High School, 2:00 p.m.

Columbia High School, 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

Chapin High School, 8:00 a.m.

Dutch Fork High School, 12:00 p.m.

Irmo High School, 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

Spring Hill High School, 8:00 a.m.

Blythewood High School, 12:00 p.m.

Richland Northeast High School, 4:00 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Spring Valley High School

Westwood High School

Ridge View High School

Saturday, June 3

White Knoll High School, 8:00 a.m.

River Bluff High School, 12:00 p.m.

Pelion High School, 4:00 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.