Circle K offering discounted gas Thursday as part of ‘Fuel Day’

File photo
File photo(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As thousands of Americans get set to travel for Memorial Day weekend, Circle K is offering a chance to save at the pump.

The convenience store chain is marking Thursday as “Fuel Day,” with stores offering up to 40 cents off per gallon. It held a similar promotion last year ahead of Labor Day weekend.

The discount will be active from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. local time at locations operated by Circle K while supplies last.

Participating stores also include numerous locations across the Grand Strand and into the Pee Dee.

Click here for more information and a map of participating locations.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

