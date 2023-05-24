SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Chapin residents in shock over alleged attempted sexual assault at a popular park

By Ty Wilson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Residents visiting a Lexington County park said they are on edge after a woman told deputies a man tried to sexually assault her while exercising.

Officials at the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say the suspect allegedly tried to drag a woman into the woods Sunday afternoon.

Investigators wasted no time releasing a police sketch to the public.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department provided a sketch based on the victim’s description...
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department provided a sketch based on the victim’s description of the suspect.(The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department)

Keith Wilkes said he comes to Crooked Creek Park in Chapin about five times a week to walk.

“Great trails. Through about 1/3 of it is about through the words beautiful scenery, nature it’s awesome,” said Wilkes, “My initial reaction is a bit of alarm. I think it’s also, the kind of  world we live in these days.”

Other residents who come to the park are weary.

Chapin Resident Sandra Bowers said “It’s frightening, it’s very scary nowadays you just can’t really walk in peace without somebody trying to attack you. It’s getting to be ridiculous.”

Some residents said they are shocked an attack like that happened at the park.

“Well, that’s very different because I walk here a lot. This is a place where people just come to relax and walk every day and we have never heard of anything like this happening in the Chapin an area,” said Chapin Resident Cheryl Wertz.

Residents said they just want the attacker caught.

“My wife walks with a friend every day every morning. So you do want at least the females, the ladies in your family to think that they will be safe out here with their exercise routines and that kind of stuff certainly as a member of my family. I hope she will always be safe out here and doing something fun to do which is exercise,” Wilkes said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said a man was stabbed on the 600 block of Holly Street just before noon on Monday,...
Police: Man stabbed while pushing a child in a stroller in Columbia
Lexington County man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Sanaa Amenhotep
Lexington County teen pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Sanaa Amenhotep
According to jail records, Phillip Gunter is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center...
Eastover Mayor resigns following assault and battery charges
One dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 321 in Orangeburg County.
Driver dies after car crashes into a tree in Orangeburg County
Cameron Darley was arrested on May 12 after investigators received an anonymous tip.
Incident report reveals details of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer arrest

Latest News

Man Arrested in Shooting Case
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
Fugitive search continues in Berkeley County after deputies spot him near forest
Six-week Abortion Ban Headed to Governor's Desk
Deputies said the suspect stole a Car Hauler Trailer along with additional tires.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s assistance identifying car theft suspect