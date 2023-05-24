SkyView
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s assistance identifying car theft suspect

Deputies said the suspect stole a Car Hauler Trailer along with additional tires.
Deputies said the suspect stole a Car Hauler Trailer along with additional tires.(The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man accused of stealing a car on St. Matthews Road.

Deputies said the suspect stole a Car Hauler Trailer along with additional tires.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

