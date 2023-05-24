Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s assistance identifying car theft suspect

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man accused of stealing a car on St. Matthews Road.

Deputies said the suspect stole a Car Hauler Trailer along with additional tires.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.

