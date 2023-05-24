SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Biden picks history-making Air Force pilot to serve as next Joint Chiefs chairman

In this image provided by U.S. Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., his wife...
In this image provided by U.S. Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., his wife Sharene Brown, and sons, Sean and Ross, pose for a photo during the CSAF Transfer of Responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Aug. 6, 2020.(U.S. Air Force via AP)
By The Associated Press and TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that he is tapping a history-making Air Force fighter pilot with years of experience in shaping U.S. defenses to meet China’s rise to serve as the nation’s next top military officer, according to a senior U.S. official.

The nomination of Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr. has been long expected. If confirmed by the Senate, he would replace the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, whose term ends in October.

Brown’s confirmation would mean that, for the first time, both the Pentagon’s top military and civilian positions would be held by African Americans. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the first Black Pentagon chief, has been in the job since the beginning of the administration. The only other Black person to serve as Joint Chiefs chairman was Army Gen. Colin Powell.

Brown is a career F-16 fighter pilot with more than 3,000 flight hours and command experience at all levels. He has broken barriers throughout his career. He served as the military’s first Black Pacific Air Forces commander, where he led the nation’s air strategy to counter China in the Indo-Pacific as Beijing rapidly militarized islands in the South China Sea and tested its bomber reach with flights near Guam.

Three years ago he became the first Black Air Force chief of staff, the service’s top military officer, which also made him the first African American to lead any of the military branches.

For the last year Brown has been widely viewed as the frontrunner to replace Milley, as the Pentagon shifts from preparing for the major land wars of the past to deterring a potential future conflict with Beijing.

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani contributed reporting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple sources reported to WIS the recording was from a late-April staff meeting where...
Richland County School District One principal recording exposes division in school community
A jury found Lexington County teenager Nazareth “Nicolle” Sanchez-Peralta guilty of kidnapping...
Teen found guilty of kidnapping, murdering Sanaa Amenhotep
Cameron Darley was arrested on May 12 after investigators received an anonymous tip.
Incident report reveals details of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer arrest
Police lights generic
Richland County deputies searching for suspect after shooting, 1 woman injured
The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office reports former chief deputy Jim Thomly dies.
Former Kershaw County chief deputy dies

Latest News

The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy says debt ceiling standoff ‘not my fault,’ as White House warns of economic risks
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar flips cars, cuts power on Guam as scope of damage emerges in US Pacific territory
FILE - Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in former...
Capitol rioter who propped feet on Pelosi’s desk in photo sentenced to over 4 years