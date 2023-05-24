SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

14-year-old dies after being pulled from golf course pond, police say

Authorities said a teen drowned in a pond at the Pine Island Country Club in Charlotte Monday night.
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital after being recovered from a golf course pond in North Carolina Monday evening, authorities said.

The Charlotte Fire Department was called to respond to reports of a possible drowning at the Pine Island Country Club just before 7 p.m.

A dive team pulled the teen from the water within minutes of arriving at the golf course.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools identified the teen as Jamir Howard who was a student at Coulwood STEM Academy.

“We are heartbroken by this loss of life, and we grieve with his family and friends,” the school district said in a statement. “Our condolences go out to Jahmir’s family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts.”

Officials said the victim was with two friends when they entered the water and he disappeared. The friends called 911 shortly after.

It is unclear why they got in the water.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple sources reported to WIS the recording was from a late-April staff meeting where...
Richland County School District One principal recording exposes division in school community
A jury found Lexington County teenager Nazareth “Nicolle” Sanchez-Peralta guilty of kidnapping...
Teen found guilty of kidnapping, murdering Sanaa Amenhotep
Cameron Darley was arrested on May 12 after investigators received an anonymous tip.
Incident report reveals details of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer arrest
Richland County deputies searching for suspect in connection with shooting incident at sports...
Richland County deputies searching for suspect after shooting, 1 woman injured
The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office reports former chief deputy Jim Thomly dies.
Former Kershaw County chief deputy dies

Latest News

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
FBI: Wanted fugitive spotted in Awendaw, search continues
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 05/24/2023
Police respond outside Oliver Citywide Academy on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Pittsburgh....
Police: Student fatally shot by another student outside Pittsburgh school
Anger died of natural causes on May 11 in Yucca Valley, California, his artist liaison, Spencer...
Kenneth Anger, influential avant-garde filmmaker and author, dies at 96