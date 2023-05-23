SkyView
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave

This makes four employees who have been placed on administration leave within the last week.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools confirmed that an Assistant Principal and school counselor at JL Mann high school were recently placed on administrative leave.

District officials said assistant principal Matt Moore and school counselor Sara Dreibrodt were placed on administrative leave due to a “personnel matter.”

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

