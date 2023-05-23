Teen found guilty of murdering, kidnapping 15-year-old Richland County girl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Nazareth “Nicolle” Sanchez-Peralta, a Lexington County teenager accused of murdering Sanaa Amenhotep in 2021, was convicted on all charges Tuesday.

Sanchez-Peralta’s trial lasted six days and included testimony from 20 witnesses.

Amenhotep vanished in April 2021. Her disappearance sparks a weekslong search that ended when Nicolle led investigators to her body on a deserted road in Leesville.

Prosecutors say that Sanchez-Peralta, along with two co-defendants who have also pleaded guilty in the case, Treveon Nelson and Jaylen Wilson, lured Amehotep into a stolen Toyota Camry, drove her to Leesville and brutally killed her.

Sentencing for all three co-defendants has been tentatively set for June 30.

The state has rested its case against Nazareth “Nicolle” Sanchez-Peralta (Nick Neville)

