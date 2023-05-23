SkyView
Teen found guilty of murdering, kidnapping 15-year-old Richland County girl

Prosecutors said Sanchez-Peralta and two others lured Sanaa Amenhotep away from her Northeast...
Prosecutors said Sanchez-Peralta and two others lured Sanaa Amenhotep away from her Northeast Columbia home on the night of April 5, 2021, drove her to the woods in Leesville, and killed her.(Nick Neville)
By Nick Neville
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Nazareth “Nicolle” Sanchez-Peralta, a Lexington County teenager accused of murdering Sanaa Amenhotep in 2021, was convicted on all charges Tuesday.

Sanchez-Peralta’s trial lasted six days and included testimony from 20 witnesses.

Amenhotep vanished in April 2021. Her disappearance sparks a weekslong search that ended when Nicolle led investigators to her body on a deserted road in Leesville.

Prosecutors say that Sanchez-Peralta, along with two co-defendants who have also pleaded guilty in the case, Treveon Nelson and Jaylen Wilson, lured Amehotep into a stolen Toyota Camry, drove her to Leesville and brutally killed her.

Sentencing for all three co-defendants has been tentatively set for June 30.

The state has rested its case against Nazareth “Nicolle” Sanchez-Peralta
The state has rested its case against Nazareth “Nicolle” Sanchez-Peralta(Nick Neville)

