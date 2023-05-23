SkyView
South Carolina voted second best state for military retirees by WalletHub

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Palmetto State was voted the second best state for military retirees by WalletHub.

The study was based on the economic environment, quality of life, and health care in all 50 states.

Florida was ranked at the top of the list but South Carolina only trailed by around one point on their scale.

The other three states to round out the top five are Virginia, Minnesota and Connecticut.

