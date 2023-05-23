Soda City Live: Silent Disco in the Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Maybe you’re looking for a DIFFERENT way to entertain yourself this weekend...Get ready for a party in the park.

Sweet Feet and Irmo Events Committee have partnered for a silent disco Festival happening in Irmo Community Park where you can listen to music in a very unique way.

Saturday, May 27th from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Irmo Community Park.

Free to party, $10 for headphone rental and $10 for parking.

(See flyer for more)

