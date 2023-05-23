Soda City Live: Dream Academy Launches Youth Workshops
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local program will be hosting workshops year-round to provide youth with hands-on interactive education and life skills.
Saturday, May 27th Dream Academy will be hosting a launch of this series with keynote speakers, food, entertainment, and more.
