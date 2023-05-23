Richland School District Two prepares students for a safe summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two is trying to help kids be safe over the summer.

A special committee and experts in certain fields met Monday to give advice to students and parents on how to stay safe over the summer.

More than 27,000 students attend classes on more than 40 campuses at Richland School District Two.

Layla Rush, a 10th-grade Westwood High School student, is on the Special Safety and Security Committee.

Like a lot of students, Rush is looking forward to time off during the summer after the school year ends.

“I look forward to spending time with friends and family, getting my driver’s license and becoming an athletic training aid at my high school,” Rush said.

The special committee reaches beyond the walls of a classroom and into the community.

Angela Nash, chairman of the Safety and Security Committee said “Our committee wanted to make sure to foster a really safe and secure community in our schools and outside of our schools. And this is just a way for us to help our community and further help our students.”

Various experts spoke during the event about the dangers that kids may face with extra time on their hands.

Kenyetta Mitchell spoke about the dangers involving the internet and protecting the public’s privacy.

Mitchell is an education coordinator, for the Internet Crimes Against Children at the office of the Attorney General.

“A simple picture in front of their house a predator can use to google reverse and figure out what street you live on,” Mitchell said.

Additionally, according to statistics gun deaths among kids is on the rise.

Angela Vandelay with Be SMART for Kids said “I encourage parents to secure all firearms in their homes, and in their vehicles, so children and others can’t have access can’t access them.”

The summit was filled with important information for kids and served as a final lesson for students before they leave the classroom for summer break.

“My wish is for everyone to have fun and most importantly stay safe and learning strategies and initiatives in order to be safe,” Rush said.

The last day of classes for students at Richland School District Two is June 2.

